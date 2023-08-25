Who are the SAPD officers shot during a pursuit this week?

They remain hospitalized but are in stable condition as of Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio police officers remain hospitalized after authorities say they were shot by a wanted rifle-toting man they were trying to apprehend Thursday.

As of Friday morning, the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) said via social media they were in stable condition. A third officer sustained minor injuries from debris in an initial shootout near Southtown Thursday afternoon, but he was released from the hospital that night.

The names of the officers haven't been released, but SAPD Chief William McManus said they have been with the force for six and four years, respectively. One is a SWAT team member, a police spokesperson said, and the other a patrol officer with the department.

Eddy Luna, a former sheriff's deputy in Comal County, understands what the officers are going through more than most. He was forced into early retirement in August of 2020 after he was shot by a wanted felon.

He lost his arm in that incident.

"Anytime somebody has a felony arrest warrant... you're trying to come in as alert and as ready as you can," Luna said. "In my situation back then, we knew all of that."

Luna said it was a strong support system that helped get him through his ordeal. He said he hopes the two officers shot Thursday find a similar road to recovery.

"My guess is it will be a long road (for them)," he said. "But the thing is being able to have that road."

Jesse Garcia, the man accused of shooting the officers Thursday before he was arrested around 9 p.m. on the west side, faces a slew of charges and is jailed on a $4.25 million bond.