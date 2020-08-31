Comal County Deputy loses arm 11 days after being shot while on duty

After more than five surgeries, this week marked a new challenge in Luna’s recovery. He had surgery Monday morning where doctors amputated part of his right arm.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The Luna family is on the hearts and minds of many in Comal County today.

Injured Sheriff’s Deputy Eddy Luna had surgery Monday morning where doctors amputated part of his right arm.

He’s been at University Hospital since August 20th after suffering a gunshot wound while serving a warrant in Spring Branch.

It’s been 11 days since the ‘deputy down’ call first shattered, Comal County then brought it together.

The Hill Country community is showing an outpouring of support to their hero; one who has been fighting his way through the aftermath of taking a bullet while on duty.

After more than five surgeries, this week marked a new challenge in Luna’s recovery. The decision was made that he will lose part of his dominant arm.

“Approximately four inches under the elbow joint will be all that’s left of his arm. So as hard as a decision to amputate a body part is, this will be a much shorter rehabilitation time as opposed to other options,” said his son, Daniel Luna. “In my Pops’ words, he’s ready to … ‘get this moving forward and to working again.’”

Deputy Eddy Luna has already put decades of blood, sweat and tears into his career with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. His passion for service has inspired other family members to join the force.

His son Daniel is also a deputy.

“So many people love him and care for him,” said Daniel Luna. “My dad has given 29 years of service to Comal County and we’re all here, ready to give back to him. My dad is not the only Deputy in the family, but he is definitely the first to wear [the badge] and is the reason every one of us Lunas also have the badge on our chest.”

While the healing process will take time, Daniel says his Dad is full of determination.

“My Pops can adapt and overcome anything in front of him. So learning a new way of life will be tackled head on.”

More gestures of support for the Luna family continue to be announced.

A breakfast benefit is taking place Tuesday morning at Rodriguez Restaurant & Cantina in New Braunfels.

T-shirts are being sold to further offset family costs.