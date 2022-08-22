San Antonio Police SWAT to get new tactical vehicle after city council approval

The tactical vehicle called "The Rook" will cost nearly $400,000 which will be purchased with federal grant funds.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department’s SWAT team will be getting a new vehicle.

It’s official name is the Rook, but as Councilman Manny Pelaez phrased it, it’s basically a Bobcat with special equipment for police use.

City council approved the purchase of a tactical response vehicle that police say could be used to respond to incidents like an active shooter.

Some council members were skeptical it could be used during protests—but police say it could save officer’s lives.

During her presentation on Thursday, SAPD Assistant Chief Karen Falks provided one example of how it could be used.

“It would’ve been helpful in that standoff out at Stone Oak [earlier this month],” Falks said the Rook will come with a ballistic shield that can provide cover for up to four officers and a hydraulic lift that can extend 11’ for second story access. The vehicle will also be equipped with an integrated video system, and city documents state no other City owned equipment can provide the tactical advantages the Rook gives.

The grapple claw could remove fortified doors and burglar bars or could be used to remove debris following natural disasters.

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval wanted to be sure it wouldn’t be used otherwise.

“When we see something like this come up and we say armored and ballistic, there are concerns about it possibly being used in, let’s say, a protest,” Councilwoman Sandoval said.

Those concerns were also brought up by councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez.

“Here’s what also gives me pause is that this vehicle is capable of increased levels of surveillance, mechanical invasion of personal property,” Councilman McKee-Rodriguez said.

City staff and SAPD state the equipment would not be used during peaceful protest and pushed back against the perception this is military style equipment.

“This is not a piece of equipment used by military, it’s a piece of equipment that can save the lives of the residents we serve and our officers,” deputy city manager Maria Villagomez said.

An SAPD spokesperson sent KENS 5 a statement saying: "The approval for the purchase of this equipment gives SAPD another tool to make the community we serve safer. This is a recovery/rescue tool that can be used in any situation-- from a natural disaster recovery incident to a hostage rescue situation. It provides officers with a protective barrier to rescue someone where there is the potential for someone to shoot at the officers. This tool will only be used defensively, and not offensively."

Council approved the purchase in an 8 to 2 vote. Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda was absent when the vote was taken. The Rook will be bought with federal grant funds from the 2021 Urban Area Security Initiative costing $396,000.