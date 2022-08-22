Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say

Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman.

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.

In total, Norman has 12 warrants; five counts of robbery and seven for other crimes committed.

Police said Norman "was a dangerous suspect" and praised the department for their work of getting him off the streets and behind bars.

No injuries were reported in the robberies, but police said Norman did fire his gun inside the Culebra Meat Markets, possibly to serve as a distraction to steal money.

Authorities said they are not considering any other suspects at this time.

