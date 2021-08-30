Jeep Wrangler, Chevy Silverado, Infiniti G35 and BMW among cars for sale at the SAPD vehicle auction

The auction takes place Tuesday at 3625 Growdon Road. The gates open at 5 p.m. for viewing and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department will hold a public auction Tuesday for vehicles the department has seized.

The Asset Seizure Vehicle Public Auction will take place at the San Antonio Vehicle Impound Facility located at 3625 Growdon Road. The gates open at 5 p.m. for viewing and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

According to an SAPD Facebook post, some of the vehicles up for auction include a 2001 Jeep Wrangler, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, a 2008 Chevy Cobalt, a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a 2005 BMW X 3, and a 1998 Harley Davidson MC.

See the full list of cars on auction below:

Tomorrow, SAPD will be having a public auction on 22 vehicles, at the San Antonio Vehicle Impound Facility located at... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Monday, August 30, 2021