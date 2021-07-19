SAPD to host asset seizure auction Tuesday, Gucci, Ferragamo and other designer items for sale

SAN ANTONIO — Editors Note: The picture above is from a previous auction. To view a picture of some of the items from the auction mentioned in this article, click here.
On Tuesday, the San Antonio Police Department will be hosting their first asset seizure auction --- the first one since the pandemic began.
The auction will take place July 20 at the VFW located at 650 East White.
Items can be viewed beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for SAPD said items may be purchased with cash or credit card.
For information, visit the San Antonio Police Department website at or call (210) 207-7932.
Several designer brands like Feragamo, YSL and Gucci will be available for purchase. You can find the full list of items here.