Former BCSO deputy sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO — A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy will spend the next three years in prison for exposing himself to a child. Andres Ibarra, 27, pleaded no contest to indecency with a child by exposure.

Ibarra left the BCSO prior to December 2019, when the 15-year-old victim reported Ibarra followed the victim before offering a ride. The victim refused and, according to court records, Ibarra continued to follow the victim, eventually exposing himself to the victim, who recorded the offense.

According to investigators, throughout the process Ibarra consistently referred to his actions as an “inconvenience” to the victim.

“This was more than an inconvenience. This was a brazen disregard for the safety, wellbeing and autonomy of a child. I commend the child’s courage for speaking up and bringing this to the attention of law enforcement,” said Assistant District Attorney J. Hunter Morris of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the teen helped the investigation move quickly because she recorded the whole thing on her phone and got Ibarra's license plate number.

Salazar said one of the things that troubled investigators was that Ibarra falsely claimed to be a Bexar County Deputy on social media.

Salazar says Ibarra was employed at the Sheriff's Office in 2016, but resigned earlier in the year before his arrest. It was unclear what his duties were while employed with BCSO, but at the time of his arrest he was working as a private security guard.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales also applauded the victim's bravery to come forward.