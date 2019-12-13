SAN ANTONIO — A security guard was placed in handcuffs late Thursday night, accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl, The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the 15-year-old girl was walking to school when Andrew Ibarra drove up and asked if she wanted a ride.

She told Ibarra "no" and started recording on her phone. That's when Ibarra exposed himself, even though he knew he was being recorded, authorities said.

Sheriff Salazar said the teen helped the investigation move quickly because she recorded the whole thing on her phone and got Ibarra's license plate number.

Salazar said one of the things that troubled investigators was that Ibarra falsely claimed to be a Bexar County Deputy on social media.

Salazar says Ibarra was employed at the Sheriff's Office in 2016 but resigned earlier this year. It was unclear what his duties were while employed.

He was currently working as a private security guard.