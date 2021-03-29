BCSO: Von Ormy off-duty police officer injured in stabbing at rodeo event

The Von Ormy Police Department Officer had to have a tourniquet applied due to bleeding, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

VON ORMY, Texas — An off-duty Von Ormy Police Department officer working a rodeo event on the far south side was allegedly stabbed over the weekend, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Sunday night in the 18000 block of South Jett Road. The officer was stabbed in the ankle area and a tourniquet was applied due to bleeding, according to BCSO. Officials did not say what led up to the stabbing.

The officer was taken to University Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.