BCSO vehicle involved in major crash in Converse while responding to a call

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a patrol deputy was t-boned in a crash that involved a total of five vehicles. Nobody was seriously hurt.

CONVERSE, Texas — A Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was t-boned while driving to a call on Saturday morning in an accident that involved four other vehicles, BCSO officials said.

According to BCSO, the deputy was responding to a burglary of a building with a suspect running from the scene. He waited at the intersection of Walzem and Gibbs Sprawl in Converse while a train passed, then went through the intersection with his overhead lights on where he was hit.

"The deputy was transported to Northeast Methodist for evaluation, he did not sustain serious injuries and was released shortly after arriving to the hospital," officials said. "The driver of the vehicle that struck the deputy was transported to Northeast Baptist with minor injuries."