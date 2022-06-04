Search warrant error made on paperwork issued after standoff where deputy was shot, man was killed, BCSO says

A group of deputies and a sergeant attempted to make contact with the suspect who allegedly shot a Bexar County deputy.

SAN ANTONIO — An error was made on a search warrant by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, identifying the wrong suspect in paperwork that was issued after a shootout took place between a deputy and a man who was killed.

The initial incident took place on Monday along the 200 block of Demya Drive on the far west side. A group of deputies and a sergeant attempted to make contact with the suspect who allegedly shot a Bexar County deputy attempting to arrest him.

The suspect has since been identified as Robert Inosensio.

Sheriff Salazar said the suspect was inside a backyard "shed" of some type. He did not respond when deputies knocked on the front door. A deputy then went to the back door and found it unlocked.

"The suspect began firing either through the door or once the door opened," Salazar said.

The deputy was struck in the upper back. The sheriff said law enforcement returned fire, and a few hours after the initial confrontation they used "a drone operator" to enter the property, at which point the suspect was found dead.

BCSO, however, released a statement on Monday, saying that following the shooting of the deputy, investigators requested a search warrant for Ionsensio's residence to recover evidence.



"Upon further review of the search warrant, an administrative error was discovered on a page for the search warrant referencing an incorrect individual not related to the investigation. However, the administrative error does not negate the legal validity of the actual search warrant executed at 206 Demya," BCSO says.