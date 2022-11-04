Bexar County Jail reports zero COVID cases for the first time since pandemic began

The first COVID-19 positive inmate at the jail was reported on April 10, 2020. That inmates symptoms were a fever and shortness of breath, BCSO said.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday reported zero COVID-19 cases within inmates for the first time since the pandemic began.

BCSO said 36,682 inmates have been tested, and of those, 2,880 tested positive for the virus. 631 inmates who are currently in custody have tested positive and recovered.

BCSO said all inmates who enter the jail will be tested and then isolated in their unit for 10 days. Once the isolation is over, they will be transferred to their housing unit.