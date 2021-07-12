BCSO requests funding for more than 96k hours of mandatory overtime, documents show

In county documents, BCSO said 96,170 mandatory overtime hours required were to cover the period from May 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is requesting the Commissioner's Court approve more than 96,000 hours of mandatory overtime for staff.

In county documents, BCSO said 96,170 mandatory overtime hours required were to cover the period from May 31, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The documents said it would be an estimated cost of about $3.9 million for that time period.

This comes after BCSO requested 64,251 hours of mandatory overtime hours for the period of March 13 to June 11. The sheriff's office said that funding was spent due to an increase in the use of isolation units. The documents say the average use of isolation units is eight, but during that time period, it reached an actual high of 35 isolation units.

BCSO also said the Adult Detention Center was experiencing increases in population as well as increases in inmates requiring admission and/or transportation to the hospital. Projections show the current jail population will continue to increase over the remaining year.

You can see the full request for funding below: