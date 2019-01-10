LA VERNIA, Texas — Editors Note: The above video is from September 11.

The La Vernia ISD school board met behind closed doors Monday night for the third time to discuss the status of superintendent Dr. Trent Lovette. This stems from allegations that Lovette inappropriately touched a student on the sidelines during a football game in August.

Monday, a Family Protective Services investigation cleared Dr. Lovette, but local police are continuing their own investigation.

Lovette will take a medical leave of absence, effective immediately, the district said Monday. Dr. Toni Riester-Wood has been named the interim superintendent. She had been serving as the associate superintendent for academic services.

According to a police report, an officer with the Sinton Police Department was providing security during a high school football game on August 30 at the Sinton High School Stadium. The officer was approached by a La Vernia cheerleader, who told the officer she was "touched inappropriately," the report states.

The cheerleader informed the officer that she was standing on the track when "she felt a hand slide back and forth on her lower back." She also told the officer she heard a man's voice "asking her how her how she was doing" while she was touched. The girl identified the man as Lovette.

During Monday’s closed-door session, the board of trustees reviewed a report from the Department of Family and Protective Services and the status of a separate investigation by the La Vernia Police Department.

After the closed-door session, Lovette announced his indefinite medical leave of absence. "The events of the last 18 months have taken a toll on both my physical and mental health but of far more importance to me they have taken a toll on the well-being of my wife, my sons, and my family….my primary focus must now be on healing myself and my family," he said. "My leave will be effective immediately, at present I am not in condition to be the effective leader this district needs and deserves, during this time away I will focus on restoring my health and working to heal my family of the deep wounds from the allegations and attacks against me."

Sgt. Donald Keil told KENS 5 that the department couldn’t make any comments on the investigation, which is still ongoing. He said they are still conducting interviews and gathering information, and Lovette has not been charged with any crime.

This is the second time Lovette has been under investigation by the district. He was placed on leave last year, and was reinstated after the district conducted an investigation.

At the first meeting in early September, the board said they wouldn’t take any action on the allegations until they could gather all the facts.

They met again on September 11, when they said La Vernia police asked the district to discontinue their investigation while authorities conducted a separate investigation.

Parents and students have come to the last three meetings to support Lovette, saying these allegations are a ruse to oust the superintendent from office.

“The changes he has made have been so wonderful and that’s why I’m going to fight for him,” said parent Moriah Rackler. “I’ve seen too many things that he’s done for the better and that’s why I’m not just going to stand by and let people railroad him.”

Rackler said she trusts the board of trustees to make the right decision.

“This is the best board we’ve ever had and I trust their judgement,” Rackler said. “At the end of the day, they have all the facts, and I will respect their decision because they’re all great people and I know they all want the best for La Vernia.”