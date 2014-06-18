La Vernia ISD approves four-day school week

In a post to Facebook, the district said a three-year pilot program would be begin the 2023-2024 school year.

LA VERNIA, Texas — In a statewide trend, La Vernia ISD's school board approved a four-day school week.

In a post to Facebook, the district said a three-year pilot program would be begin the 2023-2024 school year. The district explained the next steps, which include the District Educational Excellence Council (DEEC) meeting to discuss the calendar options.

Once that has happened, the LVISD staff will vote on a calendar, as they do annually, from the DEEC options. That calendar will go to the board for approval March 6.

The district is not the first one in Texas to move in this direction.

Leaders with the Harlandale Independent School District are weighing the merit of shortening their instructional week to four days.

In North Texas, the Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced in January it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.

