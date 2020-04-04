SAN ANTONIO — Kerrville Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who was found dead in the Guadalupe River on Friday, April 3.

According to a press release sent out by KPD Saturday, the body was found floating in the river adjacent to the 2700 block of Memorial Highway/SH 27 around 6:40 p.m on Friday.

The Kerrville Fire Department recovered the body from the river. The body was taken to a local funeral home and an autopsy has been ordered.

The circumstances surrounding how the man entered the river are the focus of an on-going investigation. There was no identification found on his body and his identity remains unknown.

The deceased is described as a white or Hispanic man, around 20-30 years of age. He had a very short, buzz cut type haircut and a thin mustache. He was found wearing a sleeveless white undershirt and black athletic shorts with a red border and yellow trim, and black and green plaid boxer shorts.

Anyone with any information is advised to call (830)-258-1314.