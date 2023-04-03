John Jay H.S. launches their STEAM fest

There was everything from homemade hovercraft rides, activities teaching you how to code and operate robots, and even designing and launching rockets.

SAN ANTONIO — Getting the kids in the community engaged and interested in STEM, that was the purpose of a festival put on by students at John Jay High School.

John Jay Science and Engineering Academy held Steam Fest Saturday.

There was everything from homemade hovercraft rides, activities teaching you how to code and operate robots, and even designing and launching rockets.

There were more than 50 activities geared toward kids in Kindergarten through 8th grade.

“I think they're going to be like, 'huh science and math and technology and just everything in general is a lot more interesting and not boring, like writing out problems and doing little small things. It's actually a ton of fun,” said Kiera Ocampo, John Jay Science and Engineering Academy.

Some of the topics included physics, astronomy, robotics, chemistry, biology, math.and fine arts.

This is the third year the school has hosted this event.

