San Antonio woman celebrates 105th birthday

Hazel May was surrounded by family and friends on her special day Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman celebrated her 105th birthday on Saturday, surrounded by family and friends.

Hazel May still waters her garden every day and then walks across her yard to her daughter’s for a visit.

She also still reads the newspaper and is loved by many, who say she is a sweetheart of a neighbor.

She was an avid seamstress and has made many a lap blanket for the homeless, according to family.

In addition, she made doll clothes and donated dolls wearing the special outfits she made.

Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday!

