Inmate dies inside Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — One man has died inside the Bexar County jail early Friday morning, according to a press release.

The inmate has been identified as 23-year-old Kiernan Williams booked on January 20, 2020. He was being held on capital murder charges, among other charges.

BCSO says a deputy was conducting face-to-face observation checks when he saw an inmate attempting to commit suicide inside his cell at 11:39 p.m. Thursday night.

The deputy immediately called for emergency code and entered the cell to interrupt the suicide attempt. The deputy also performed life-saving measures, according to the release.

SAFD arrived at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning to assist with life-saving measures and at 12:09 a.m. pronounced Williams dead.

An investigation is ongoing.





