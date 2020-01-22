SAN ANTONIO — Two days after a shooting at downtown San Antonio's Ventura claimed the lives of two people, the bar and music venue has taken to social media to provide an official statement on the weekend's "terrible tragedy."

"There are no words to describe how completely devastated we are by the events that took place at Venture on Sunday," the Facebook post reads, in part. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family's (sic) of those who lost loved ones, and those who were injured and affected by this senseless act of violence."

On Monday, a 16-hour manhunt culminated in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect. Kiernan Williams, who has a criminal history, is being charged with two counts of capital murder, with additional charges possible.

According to a flyer previously posted on Ventura's social media, Williams was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the venue before he allegedly opened fire, killing the two victims and injuring five others. San Antonio Police officials say that, as far as they know, Williams acted alone in the incident.

The two victims who died were identified as Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Robles leaves behind a 5-year-old son. GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both of their families; Martinez's can be found here, and Robles's here.

As of Tuesday evening, Williams remains behind bars on a $1.8 million bond.

In Ventura's statement, posted Tuesday evening, the venue says it will host a vigil for Martinez at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They're asking that anyone who can donate to show support does so.

"There are no words to describe how completely devastated we are by the events that took place at Ventura on Sunday. Our hearts and prayers are with the family’s (sic) of those who lost loved ones, and those who were injured and affected by this senseless act of violence. The members of our staff are shaken and in a mixed state of disbelief and grief. Ventura has always been a place of community and inclusion; we have been honored to be one of the foremost homes to local music and musicians of San Antonio. We can not understand, nor could we have ever imagined this terrible tragedy that took place in our establishment. Thank you to all of those who have reached out to us to show love and support for us in this difficult time.

"The future of Ventura will involve much recovery and healing, not only for ourselves but for the friends and families apart of our community. The family of Robert Martinez will be holding a vigil, Wednesday January 22nd at 6pm here at Ventura. We will also be posting the gofundme pages for the families of Robert Martinez and Alejandro Robles. Please donate anything you can to show support."