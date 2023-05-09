IDEA school employee arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of child

The school says they have begin the process for immediate termination.

Example video title will go here for this video

An employee of IDEA Public Schools has been arrested on allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Bexar County court records show Joe F. Morales was arrested Tuesday morning.

The school says they have begun the process for immediate termination of Morales, who worked at the IDEA Ingram Hills school campus, located near Callaghan and Ingram roads inside Loop 410 in northwest San Antonio.

"IDEA is aware that an IDEA Ingram Hills employee was arrested off campus today due to allegations of sexual assault of a minor," school officials said in a written statement.

The school "is taking all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy," they said.

The school declined further comment, citing an ongoing law enforcement investigation.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.