BCSO searching for man who fled from deputies on foot following chase in stolen vehicle with speeds up to 90 mph

The suspect, as well as two females, bailed out of the vehicle in the 1600 block of Badger Wolf, near Marbach Road, at around 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man who bailed out of a car and took off running following a high speed car chase with deputies in West Bexar County late Tuesday morning.

Officials say that deputies with a Bexar County Special Operations Unit had spotted a car with a fake license plate and tried to pull the driver over. He reportedly sped off and the chase began. It only lasted about five to ten minutes, but reached speeds of up to 90 mph, and ended when the suspects exited the highway onto a dead end street.

The man and two female passengers bailed out of the car at the 1600 block of Badger Wolf, near Marbach Road, at around 11 a.m. The two females were taken into custody, but the male suspect took off on foot towards a wooded area in the neighborhood.

BCSO posted on its Facebook page the man is believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants. Deputies did not know if he was armed, but schools in the area were put on "secure status" with extra campus police as a precaution. Officials are canvassing the area with K9 units and Eagle helicopter to try and find him. As of 1:07 p.m., the lockdowns of schools in the area has been lifted and all operations are back to normal.

Another man was already arrested and in custody related to this situation. Officials said they found drugs inside the vehicle, which was stolen.

If you live in this area and see anything suspicious, please call BCSO at (210) 335-6000.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a male involved in a vehicle pursuit who fled on foot from... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received. Please check back to this article for updates.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!