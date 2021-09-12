How to avoid 'decorum delirium' and organize holiday decorations

Closets By Design has many tips to help you store your decor so it is easy to get out and put away each year

SAN ANTONIO — This time of year, we get into a state of decoration delirium. We are either putting something up or taking it down. It starts in October and runs into the New Year. Check out some of these stats...

More than 50 percent of Americans plan to decorate for Halloween this year – spending more than $3 billion on spooky stuff to enhance their homes.

Decorating ramps up in November as 27 percent of people put up holiday decorations before Thanksgiving – whether they observe Christmas, Hannukah, or Kwanzaa.

The average person spends $1,000 on holiday decorations like ornaments, wreaths, figurines, and strands of lights, according to the National Retail Federation. Some people spend as much as $600 on outdoor lighting alone.

So many decorations, so little space! That’s why the organization experts at Closets by Design are ready to reveal ideas to keep all those holiday trimmings under control AND the best spot to store them.

Here are some Dos and Don’ts to Avoid Decoration Disorganization!

#1 - Decide Before You Buy

When buying decorations, ask yourself this question: “where am I going to put this when the holidays are over?” Decide where you will store the items before you buy it.

#2 - Décor Deja Vu

Using your decorations for several holidays will not only cut down on your holiday storage, but it will also save you money and ensure that you get to use your holiday decor more than once a year.

For example, a plain red vase could be used for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and the Fourth of July. Try to purchase multi-use items instead of a red vase that’s covered in Christmas tree patterns that can only be used once a year.

#3 - Sneaky Swaps

What everyday items can you make a few tweaks to and use for the next holiday? For example, instead of buying Christmas-themed pillows, cover your regular pillows with holiday slipcovers.

#4 - Be Transparent

While storage containers come in a variety of cool colors, it is best to stick with transparent containers. This way you can easily see what is inside each box without having to open them. It will save you time and a potential mess.

#5 - Decoration Donation

When you pull out your decorations for the season, go through them and get rid of what you no longer want. You can donate them to a thrift store. There’s no use continuing to store things you never use!

#6 - Store Your Décor

An attic or basement (if you have one or both) seems like the likeliest spot to store seasonal decorations, but it is not. Holiday decorations can be heavy and cumbersome which is not ideal if you are lugging all this stuff up and down stairs.

The garage is smart for storage. It is usually level with the house so there are no stairs to climb. The space can be optimized to hold all your holiday décor and still have room for your car!

One of the best bets to store holiday decor is a customizable garage wall storage system.

For example, if you have lots of holiday decor items stored in clear plastic bins, you can include large adjustable shelves or cubbyholes that will fit all your variously sized containers.

Just stacking bins on top of one another is a bad idea. The plastic deteriorates over time, can crack, and collapse – potentially damaging your holiday heirlooms.

Garage cabinets are a storage classic. They hide away the clutter behind closed doors, so everything is out of sight, out of mind and your décor stays dirt and dust free.

Cabinets can also be custom fitted with interior features like slots, hooks, and clips that secure your holiday decorations.

Other fun decoration storage ideas: