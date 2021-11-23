x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Where to get photos with Santa in San Antonio

With the pandemic still ongoing, many places around San Antonio are practicing "contactless" photos or distanced photos with Santa.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the holiday season and that means photos with Jolly ol' Saint Nick! 

With the pandemic still ongoing, many places around San Antonio are practicing "contactless" photos or distanced photos with Santa. Many are also encouraging  reservations ahead of time.

Below is a roundup of places where you can take your kids (or yourself!) to get pictures with Santa:

North Star Mall

Reservations accepted through December 24.

Click here to book

Santa's Here!

Today is the day! Santa is finally here, and with him comes the magic of the season. ✨ We've been waiting all year for Santa to come back and it looks like we aren't the only ones! Click the link below to make your reservation to see Santa now! 🎅 http://spr.ly/6188JX2Ug

Posted by North Star Mall on Friday, November 12, 2021

Wonderland of the Americas

Photos with Santa will be offered December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

It's that time of year again! Get your photo with Santa in our Winter Wonderland. Dates and times on the flier below. See you there!

Posted by Wonderland of the Americas on Monday, November 22, 2021

Bass Pro Shop

The outdoor outfitter offers a free 4x6 photo with Santa

Click here to book.

Thank you for joining us yesterday as we welcomed Santa to Bass Pro Shops. Make sure to make your reservation at...

Posted by Bass Pro Shops on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Shops at La Cantera

Reservations accepted through December 24.

Click here to book

Photos with Santa at The Shops at La Cantera

Make this holiday magical by visiting St. Nick @theshopsatlacantera! Santa's helpers have been working hard decking the halls, so don’t miss out! Take photos with Santa and create magical moments for you and your family. Reservations are encouraged at http://spr.ly/6188J96O8

Posted by The Shops at La Cantera on Friday, November 19, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

UTSA Roadrunners to play championship game, here's how one woman is trying to fill the stadium