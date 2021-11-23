Where to get photos with Santa in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — It's the holiday season and that means photos with Jolly ol' Saint Nick!
With the pandemic still ongoing, many places around San Antonio are practicing "contactless" photos or distanced photos with Santa. Many are also encouraging reservations ahead of time.
Below is a roundup of places where you can take your kids (or yourself!) to get pictures with Santa:
North Star Mall
Reservations accepted through December 24.
Wonderland of the Americas
Photos with Santa will be offered December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, and 19.
Bass Pro Shop
The outdoor outfitter offers a free 4x6 photo with Santa
Click here to book.
Shops at La Cantera
Reservations accepted through December 24.