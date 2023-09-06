Home invasion leaves elderly woman shot in arm, SAPD says

It is unknown if anything was taken but forced entry was found near the back of the house, SAPD says.

Example video title will go here for this video

An elderly woman was shot in the arm after two men invaded her home on the west side Friday morning, according to San Antonio Police.

SAPD responded to the scene at the 100 block of Gage Drive around 10:25 a.m. Friday.

Police say an 80-year-old woman called about two men who broke into her house and shot her in the arm around 5 a.m.

It is unknown if anything was taken but forced entry was found near the back of her house, SAPD says.