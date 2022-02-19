Home heavily damaged after fire on the west side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A home was heavily damaged after it caught on fire on the west side Friday night, authorities say.

Just before 10 p.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the 800 block of Madrid for a fire.

When crews arrived, they saw fire coming from the home. Officials said they are looking into what caused the fire, but the homeowner is blaming transients who have had a history of using his backyard to make fires and stay warm.