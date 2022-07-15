H-E-B introduces home décor collection, now available in select stores

The collection will also include mirrors, candles, toss pillows, kitchen rugs, pre-assembled furniture and more, H-E-B said.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced they will be introducing home décor aimed to bring comfort into homes across Texas.

The Haven + Key and Texas Proud collection will offer hundreds of items for every room into the home including things like woven textiles, accent pieces, versatile furniture and more, H-E-B said.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to offer an unique, quality shopping experience, and Home by H-E-B is another way we’re able to better meet the needs of Texans,” said Sabina Israelian-Garcia, H-E-B Group Vice President of General Merchandise, Drug Store and Beauty.

The collection will also include mirrors, candles, toss pillows, kitchen rugs, pre-assembled furniture and more, H-E-B said. Customers can take a peek at the collection by using the app or visiting HEB.com, but keep in mind you can only view the furniture at stores where it's available.

The most recent Home by H-E-B opened at the H-E-B Plus at Hwy. 281 and Evans Rd. in Stone Oak --- in fact, it opened Wednesday.

H-E-B says the home departments will vary in size, layout and products. And the things offered will be tailored to each location with collections being updated throughout the year.

The collections are currently available at five H-E-B stores in Brownsville, Burleson, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels and San Antonio. H-E-B says they plan to open 25 more home departments in stores across Texas throughout 2022.