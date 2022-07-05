Tyson Foods, HEB partner to donate 40,000 ponds of protein to San Antonio Food Bank

The food bank said protein is the most requested item to serve, but the hardest to source.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods and H-E-B partnered up together to help fight hunger in San Antonio. The partners are set to donate a much needed 40,000 pounds of protein to the San Antonio Food Bank, a release said.

“When the school year ends, children become even more vulnerable because some could be losing their main source of food,” said Jason Nichol, chief customer officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re proud to partner with H-E-B to donate protein to the San Antonio Food Bank so children in South Texas don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

The release also said that Tyson Foods donated 64 million meals across the country in 2021.

“During summer break, the need for food grows for many Texas families with children out of school, “said Winell Herron, group vice president public affairs, diversity, environmental affairs and hunger relief for H-E-B. “Since 1982, the H-E-B Hunger Relief program has donated more than one billion pounds of food to non-profits in Texas and Mexico and partnering with Tyson and the San Antonio Food Bank is a great way to provide families with nutritious food to avoid hunger this summer.”

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Food Bank said protein is the most requested item they get, but is the hardest to source.

"Tyson is a great local partner and donor via their Seguin plant and a long-standing national partner of food banks through Feeding America,” said Eric S. Cooper, president & CEO, San Antonio Food Bank. “Protein is the most requested item we get from those we serve, but usually the hardest to source. This product also comes as we enter our highest time of need, so thank you Tyson Foods and H-E-B."