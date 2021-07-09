KENS CARES: Stuff the Bus with school supplies this summer to help kids succeed

Your donations help thousands of local San Antonio-area students get the school supplies they need to be successful in school.

SAN ANTONIO — Help provide thousands of underserved students with the school supplies they need to succeed in school!

The Stuff the Bus campaign is happening now to collect school supplies for kids in need across San Antonio and surrounding areas. Communities in Schools, in partnership with KENS 5 and H-E-B, is the non-profit organization behind this campaign. For more than 30 years, they have helped connect students and their families to needed resources like school supplies and school uniforms to more recent ones like counseling and emotional support.

Due to the efforts of many community supporters, thousands of local students are provided with the tools they need to be successful. School supplies are available to all students year-round at over 150 school campuses that Communities in Schools of San Antonio serves.

Many community corporate supporters, like H-E-B, are opening their doors to accept school supplies for the campaign throughout the summer. The big collection event, Stuff The Bus Day, takes place at 35 participating H-E-B locations in San Antonio and New Braunfels on Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHAT TO DONATE

The most needed items are:

Binders (2" & 3")

Glue sticks

Composition books

Folders (with brads & pockets)

Pens & pencils

Dividers (5 & 8 subjects)

Scissors

Markers

Backpacks (clear or mesh preferred)

Colored pencils

Erasers

Pencil sharpeners

Index cards

Highlighters

Pencil pouches

Plastic school boxes

WAYS TO DONATE

Here's how you can help Communities in Schools reach their goal of $225,000 for the 2021-2022 school year:

Donate securely online at https://stuffthebus.cissa.org/ through August 31

Donate school supplies or make a monetary donation at H-E-B stores through August 17

Call the KENS 5 Phone Bank on Thursday, August 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. to make a donation

Participate in Stuff the Bus Day events at participating H-E-B stores on Saturday, August 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We greatly appreciate your support to help underserved students start their school year with all the tools they need to be successful and confident.

KENS Cares is a partnership between KENS 5 and our sponsor Methodist Healthcare. When it comes to community, KENS Cares!