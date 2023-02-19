City hosting two free fruit tree giveaway events

850 fruit trees will be passed out on a first-come, first-served basis at two upcoming events called Sweet-N-Green.

SAN ANTONIO — Spring is fast approaching and that means it's time for San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department to give away some free fruit trees!

The events used to be known as Jammin’ Jams, but this year they will be called Sweet-N-Green. And folks will have not just one chance, but two opportunities to snag a free fruit tree.

SA Parks & Rec Urban Forestry Division will be handing out 850 FREE Fruit Trees at each event.

1st Event:

WALK UP

Saturday, Feb 25

Rosedale Park • 303 Dartmouth

8 a.m. - While Supplies Last

Limit is one per household

You will get your choice of Lemon, Grapefruit, Avocado, Lime, Key lime, Satsuma Orange, Pink lemon, Pomegranate, Mango or Fig.

2nd Event:

DRIVE THRU

Saturday, March 18

Nelson Wolff Stadium • 5757 US90 W

8 a.m. - While Supplies Last

1 Tree per Household

Tree List coming soon

Make plans now to get your free fruit tree!

To find out more, visit SAPRD’s Facebook CLICK HERE.

