Mardi Gras events to check out in San Antonio

It's time to break out the beads because folks can celebrate Mardi Gras in the Alamo City beginning on Friday.

It kicks off with the JazzFest in the Arneson River Theatre between 6 and 10 p.m. And the best part? It's all free!

Then on Saturday, you can keep the party going with the Bud Light Mardi Gras River Parade. You have two chances to see the festive floats. The parade will go through the Museum Reach area on Saturday between 2 and 3 p.m., and the downtown parade is between 5 and 6 p.m.