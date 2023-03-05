Five people get out safely from fast-moving fire inside home

Firefighters had a difficult time fighting the blaze after the flames spread to the attic of the house.

SAN ANTONIO — Five people made it out safely from their burning home on San Antonio's southside after fast-moving flames spread, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of McKinley Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a structure fire.

When the crews arrived, they found a heavy working fire underway inside a home. Fire officials say the flames quickly spread to the attic, which made it far more difficult to battle the fire due to lack of access.

The crews worked tirelessly for several hours trying to extinguish the flames.

Five people inside the home made it out safely, according to officials. One person had to be treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

