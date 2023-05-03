Deputies fatally shoot man wielding AR-15 on far north side during domestic disturbance call, sheriff says

Sheriff Salazar said it's believed the suspect was himself a former member of law enforcement.

SAN ANTONIO — A 39-year-old man wielding an AR-15 was shot and killed by a Bexar County deputy after a domestic disturbance call devolved into late-night gunfire on the far north side Tuesday, officials say.

Neither of the deputies who responded to the 3000 block of Forsythia shortly before 10 p.m. were injured in the incident.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a 41-year-old woman answered the deputies when they arrived and knocked on the door. Shortly after, Salazar said, they heard "the sound of a gun, a rifle being racked inside." It was later determined to be an AR-15.

At that point, according to the sheriff, the woman and one of the deputies went outside around the side of the house while the other retreated to take cover behind a vehicle. The unidentified suspect eventually emerged brandishing the rifle.

"At that point, you can hear several rounds in rapid succession," Salazar said, though he added it was unclear who or what he may have been targeting.

At some point the deputy at the side of the house, trapped by a fence along the property line, tried ordering the suspect to drop the gun.

"That suspect, it appears, reappeared between the houses and possibly re-engaged the deputies," Salazar said.

One of the deputies responded by firing "several rounds," hitting him. Salazar said the suspect, who investigators believe is a former member of law enforcement, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other young children inside the home were injured, and neither did the woman suffer injuries, Salazar said, adding there appeared to be a history of domestic disturbance calls at the residence.

Per Bexar County Sheriff's Office procedure, the two deputies are to be placed on temporary administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. This is the ninth shooting involving law enforcement to take place in San Antonio this year, and the first involving BCSO deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

