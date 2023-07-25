Five human smuggling victims found in home on the south side, BCSO says

Bexar County deputies were called out to the 400 block of W Pyron Avenue, between South Flores and Pleasanton Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Five human smuggling victims were found at a home on the south side Tuesday.

Bexar County deputies were called out to the 400 block of W Pyron Avenue, between South Flores and Pleasanton Road, around 10:30 a.m. after they made a traffic stop and discovered a kilo of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the woman's home and found five migrants from Mexico. Five men and one woman were found, ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s.

The migrants told deputies they got to the home Monday night and were charged several thousand dollars.

BCSO is not sure how long this home has been used as a 'stash house' for migrants.

A man was taken into custody who is believed to have been connected to the trafficking of these indivuals.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.