Business that deals with batteries catches fire on north side Saturday afternoon

Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched to the building on Colwick Drive, which is near the San Antonio International Airport.

SAN ANTONIO — A business that works with lithium ion batteries caught on fire Saturday afternoon near the San Antonio International Airport.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched to the building on Colwick Drive, and worked to extinguish the flames. Officials said they believe some of the batteries exploded and caused a fire that damaged the roof. It took crews some time to fully extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials said fires caused by these batteries are hard to put out because they rekindle themselves, and they would keep a crew at the scene to monitor the situation. There were some concerns about contaminants in the runoff, but officials said the water was tested and didn't require intervention.

Police had shut down Warfield St. to accommodate firefighters working the blaze. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

