Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to San Antonio for two shows in 2023

The Alamo City performances are part of the "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" Tour.

SAN ANTONIO — It maybe brutally hot still in San Antonio, but some people are getting excited for the holiday season in just a few months.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be returning to the Alamo City in 2023 with two shows at the Frost Bank Center in early December.

The group is known for turning Christmas classic songs into rock-and-roll epics. The San Antonio performances are part of the "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" Tour.

The show dates will be Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

