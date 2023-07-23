Fashion 4 Smiles gives young cancer patients a place to shine

The event will give local children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings a chance to hit the runway and be part of a fashion show.

SAN ANTONIO — An event Sunday night will help raise awareness of pediatric cancers and give young cancer patients a chance to shine.

The event is Fashion 4 Smiles and was started by local San Antonio model and 13-year-old Zaria. The event will give local children diagnosed with cancer and their siblings a chance to hit the runway and be part of a fashion show. The show is designed to help boost confidence in the kids and for the families to take part in a fun, glamorous show. Fashion designers featured at the event include Knoid Wear, Lady Lyrias Fashion, Laylas loft couture, Stylez & Designz by Miranda and LANELL designs Layla Dionne Luxury couture.

Fashion 4 Smiles takes place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 203 S Main Street in Cibolo.

Tickets are $40 in advance, but the price goes up at the door.

