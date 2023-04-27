Service pup-in-training joins the Philadelphia Phillies, will eventually help disabled veterans

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed a new member to the team on Wednesday!
Major, a 10-week-old black Labrador puppy, was welcomed to the club's off-the-field roster at Citizens Bank Park as a new service pup-in-training.
Named after decorated veteran and former Phillies' coach, scout and goodwill ambassador Maje McDonnell, Major has been given an important mission: to become a specialized service dog so he can be placed with a veteran with a psychological or physical disability.
The Phillies partnered with Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection as part of a new service pup initiative, made possible through Phillies Charities, Inc. grant, as well as an MLB 2023 Military Community grant.
“Phillies Charities, Inc. is proud to support the caring and training of Major as he works his way up the ranks from service pup to service dog,” said Phillies Director of Community and Charity Events Michele DeVicaris.
Major will spend two years in training with Warrior Canine Connection, where he will advance through a series of military tanks as he masters commands to support his future veteran.
Additionally, he will make various guest appearances at Phillies games, where he will meet fans and participate in military-themed and community events such as the team's Salute to Veterans at Citizens Bank Park.
His progress can be followed on the Phillies' social media accounts.
“Having the Phillies support Team Foster is an invaluable asset in the fight for our veterans,” said Team Foster Founder and Executive Director Nick Liermann. “We are incredibly excited to showcase this service dog in training and share the journey of these life-saving canines with the Phillies community."