Family returns to crime scene searching for clues after teens were shot, killed inside car

SAN ANTONIO — There is a desperate search for answers as a family is preparing to bury two cousins who were just 14 and 15-years-old: Emi and Evi.

Family members say they believe 15-year-old Edward Evarado Menchaca called 911 for help as he was taking his last breaths.

His 14-year-old cousin Edgar Emiliano Rojas died as well.

San Antonio Police say the teens were sitting in a car at the corner of Schley and South Mittman early Saturday morning when someone fired an unknown number of rounds into the car.

At the time, SAPD spokesman Nick Solis said, "We don't know why they were here. We don't know what the motive is in this killing and we have no suspect information at this time."

Forty-eight hours later, the story is much the same. The search for clues continues, while the family tries to make sense of something senseless.

The aunt of the boys, Sarahi, said, "So much hate for just two kids."

Monday afternoon, Sarahi said the family was still waiting for investigators to confirm what they already know, having seen the crime scene on television.

"It was my sister's car. We had hoped it wasn't them, but once we saw the car and they said they're 15 and 14, we knew," Sarahi said.

She said the wait for confirmation has been especially hard.

Sarahi said, "It's really really hard. All they want is just the bodies right now. They just want to have their babies back with them."

Desperate for clues, Sarahi said family members have returned to the area, looking for anything police may have missed. Sarahi said on what appears to be an otherwise peaceful street, she found only one surveillance camera on a house that might have been pointed in the correct direction.

Sarahi said one of the teens worked every day at his family's tire shop just two blocks from where he died.

"They were good kids with really big hearts. I know everyone says that about everybody, but they were good kids. That's how the family is going to remember them," Sarahi said.

There is a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

This incident comes after people in the neighborhood requested increased patrols because of violence. KENS 5 covered their initial request months ago. Now, the neighborhood association wrote the city another letter saying they need more police now.