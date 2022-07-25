Four masked thieves smash their way through sports collectibles shop, police say

The crime happened at the Sports Card Plus on Lockhill Selma around 4 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Four people wearing masks smashed their way into a sports collectibles store on the northwest side early Monday morning.

The owner says he was alerted to the break-in by his security system. SAPD says the four masked suspects ransacked the store, throwing items in trash bags before leaving in a U-haul truck.

The owner does not know exactly what was taken but says the damage could end up being in the six figure range.