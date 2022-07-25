Four masked thieves smash their way through sports collectibles shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Four people wearing masks smashed their way into a sports collectibles store on the northwest side early Monday morning.
The crime happened at the Sports Card Plus on Lockhill Selma around 4 a.m.
The owner says he was alerted to the break-in by his security system. SAPD says the four masked suspects ransacked the store, throwing items in trash bags before leaving in a U-haul truck.
The owner does not know exactly what was taken but says the damage could end up being in the six figure range.
No arrests have yet been made and police are still investigating this crime.