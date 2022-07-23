Man accused of making terroristic threats against SAC campus released on bond

The 21-year-old suspect allegedly posed with handguns in online posts where he was threatening to shoot up the campus.

SAN ANTONIO — A man arrested for making terroristic threats against San Antonio College (SAC) this week is expected to be released from jail by Sunday morning after posting bail. His bond had been set at $100,000, according to online court records.

Pablo Medellin, 20, was arrested after San Antonio FBI agents alerted the Alamo Colleges District police force of Instagram posts in which he made explicit threats of shooting up the campus, an arrest affidavit states. The post was accompanied with a photo of Medellin with various weapons, including an assault rifle, with SAC campus visible in the background.

SAPD was able to find a photo of Medellin using Alamo Colleges District Police files. He was later arrested and charged with a felony of making terroristic threats by SAPD.

Under the conditions of his bond, Medellin will be on house arrest with a no-contact order while reporting to a special needs unit.

