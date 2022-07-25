BCSO deputy charged with assault/family violence

Noe Avila, 43, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/serious bodily injury-family/dating, a 1st degree felony.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a detention deputy was arrested for an assault on a family member.

Investigators say the victim reported a verbal altercation began at their home, which escalated and Avila hit the victim multiple times. BCSO says he then threatened the victim with a gun. The victim ran to a neighbors house to call 911.

Avila reportedly took off in his vehicle before deputies responded to the scene. He was later arrested during a traffic stop in Atascosa County.

He was a 19-year veteran of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO says a "proposed termination" was issued to Avila in accordance with Bexar County Civil Service Rules, and he has effectively been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The Public Integrity Unit is conducting a separate but concurrent criminal investigation, while BCSO Internal Affairs is handling the administrative investigation.

Additionally, all BCSO property to include credentials, uniforms, and weapons were removed from Avila’s residence and the BCSO has revoked his Texas peace officer’s license.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued the following statement: