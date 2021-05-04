Family of five survives house fire on southwest side, but loses home and beloved dog

Moses Felan and his wife are holding onto faith as they begin their journey to rebuilding.

SAN ANTONIO — An early-morning house fire on San Antonio’s southwest side has one family of five holding onto faith and picking up the pieces to rebuild.

“The house just went up in flames so, so fast, that it’s just a miracle that we’re standing here today,” said Moses Felan.

San Antonio fire crews responded to the 5900 block of Bowsprit Street around 4 a.m. Sunday to reports of a house engulfed in flames.

Moses and his wife Jenna woke up to the alarming stench of smoke and quickly learned what was happening. Their three children were still asleep at the time.

“We didn’t hear any smoke alarm and we smelled the smoke, we got up and the house was pretty much going up in flames and we just got out in time.”

The entire family including 3-mont-old Liam evacuated to safety outside. As embers spread throughout the home, SAFD fought the flames. Fire officials say the blaze originated in the living room.

Amid the hectic scene, Moses and Jenna came to the realization their furry-friend of five years, Annie the chihuahua, had died from smoke inhalation.

Jenna describes Annie as the caretaker of the family.

“She was a playful dog. She took care of the kids,” she said. “Anytime that they (the kids) cry, she (Annie) made sure we heard them cry.”

Moses and Jenna, along with other family members, searched the charred mess for anything salvageable while keeping thankful.

“It’s a relief to know that my kids are okay and that’s ultimately the most important thing so just really grateful for that,” Moses said.

They’re keeping thankful and faithful for a better road ahead to rebuild.

"It’s home. It’s what we know,” Jenna said.

“It’s home and we’re not going to leave it like this. We’re just going to rebuild and get it up bigger and better,” Moses said.

The family is living with relatives in the meantime.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family financially toward their goal of rebuilding.

