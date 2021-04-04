Family escapes, but dog dies in house fire on southwest side

Investigators believe the fire started in the living room. The family of four survived without any injuries, but unfortunately their pet died.

SAN ANTONIO — A family on the southwest side escaped their burning home in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, but their dog died in the fire. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, four people made it to safety without any injuries.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. to the home in the 5900 block of Bowsprit Street near Loop 410 and I-35. When crews arrived they found a home heavily engulfed in flames. They did not make entry because of that and instead fought the fire from outside, officials said.

Two adults and two children made it out of the home safely, but the family's dog was unable to escape the flames and died. The home is a total loss with damages around $150,000.