Authorities said this was a possible electrical fire, but SAFD will make that determination.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A family was displaced after their home went up in flames on the city's northeast side.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. on Friday on Sunup Drive.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire may have started in the rear of the home. The flames then spread, causing heavy damage.

Two adults and two children were displaced. Authorities said this was a possible electrical fire, but SAFD will make that determination.