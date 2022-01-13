Driver killed in accident involving Lexus, dump truck in southwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A driver was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler in southwest Bexar County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at Loop 1604 and F.M. 143. Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of an 18-wheeler dump truck was going westbound on Loop 1604 when the driver of a Lexus pulled out into the intersection at F.M. 143. The driver of the 18-wheeler hit the Lexus, pinning the car to a light pole. The driver died at the scene. There is no word on the condition of the other driver.
Loop 1604 at Macdona Lacoste is shut down while crews work to clear the accident. Highway 90 and Loop 1604 is also closed.
The crash is under investigation
This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.