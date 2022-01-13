Driver killed in accident involving Lexus, dump truck in southwest Bexar County

The accident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at Loop 1604 and F.M. 143. Bexar County Sheriff's Office officials said the driver of an 18-wheeler dump truck was going westbound on Loop 1604 when the driver of a Lexus pulled out into the intersection at F.M. 143. The driver of the 18-wheeler hit the Lexus, pinning the car to a light pole. The driver died at the scene. There is no word on the condition of the other driver.