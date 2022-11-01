Accident involving a train and vehicle reported at I-35 and Rittiman

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. at the rail line at I-35 and Rittiman Road.

SAN ANTONIO — An accident has been reported involving a train and a vehicle on the northeast side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Live traffic cameras show the train stopped at the tracks. The traffic cameras also show that traffic is slowing and backed up in that area.

There is no word yet from officials on what led up to this accident or details of any injuries.

A KENS 5 crew is working to gather more information.