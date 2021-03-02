Driver escapes burning car in Leon Valley

The vehicle started to smoke, and then the flames started shooting out from under the hood.

LEON VALLEY, Texas — A driver was able to escape his vehicle that began smoking, and then it burst into flames, the Leon Valley Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Northwest Industrial near Callaghan Road.

The vehicle started to smoke, and then the flames started shooting out from under the hood. The man said there were propane canisters inside the car used for a plumbing project that exploded.

No injuries were reported.