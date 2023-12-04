Driver crashes into staircase at apartment building on northwest side

Police say the crash happened at a complex on Parkdale, near I-10, around midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man narrowly avoided crashing through an apartment complex on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened at a complex on Parkdale, near I-10, around midnight.

A man was sitting in his car, according to officers, when he accidentally put the car in drive instead of reverse. Police say he then drove over a ledge, smashing into a staircase.

He did not hit any apartment units, and no one was hurt in the incident, police said. The driver is not expected to face any charges.

The residents were given the option to come down the fire ladder, but all residents chose to stay in their units.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.