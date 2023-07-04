Driver injured after 18-wheeler falls off highway on west side

The accident happened at Highway 151 and Culebra around 10:35 a.m. The fire department said no other vehicles were involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A truck driver was injured after an 18-wheeler slid off of Highway 151 on the west side Friday morning.

SAFD says the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos from the accident show that the truck slid off the road and onto an embankment next to the highway.

There is no word on whether the accident was rain-related.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

